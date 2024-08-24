5 men arrested in ‘Operation Rooftop’ for theft of construction materials across GA

ATLANTA — A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of five men police say stole commercial roofing material from across job sites around Georgia.

‘Operation Rooftop’ was executed on Wednesday, with officers from 11 Georgia departments serving search warrants at four units of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta and in the 3000 block of McElroy Road in Atlanta.

Five men, 27-year-old Jose Amaya Martinez, 30-year-old Juan Adrian Torres Tello, 30-year-old Gabriel Amaya Zalasar, 20-year-old Margarito Amaya Salazar, and 24-year-old Miguel Amaya Zalasar were arrested as the primary suspects in the theft ring.

Four of the men live at the apartments officers searched on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, while Tello lives at the McElroy Road home.

The multiple law enforcement jurisdictions delivered search warrants for the men on theft and conspiracy charges.

Over the course of the investigation, officials say initial investigation that began in June showed the men targeted large commercial construction sites, stealing roofing materials, including various types of membrane.

In total, the men reportedly made around $500,000 from the theft ring, law enforcement officials say.

The Hall County and Pickens County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated and carried out “Operation Rooftop” with sheriff’s offices in Banks, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Jackson Counties, as well as police departments in Brookhaven, Cartersville, Dunwoody and Flowery Branch and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

