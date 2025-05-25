48th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival happening at Piedmont Park through Monday

ATLANTA — The 48th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is happening this weekend in Piedmont Park.

Aside from the live music, there is a Publix Kidzone area that offers games and interactive play for all ages, plus lots of shopping and food vendors.

The Mayor’s Summer Reading Club is providing free books while supplies last.

It’s one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country.

The festival continues Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The festival does not allow grilling, pets, staking of tents, or glass bottles or containers in the park during the event.

Organizers encourage attendees to use public transportation to get there, as parking is limited.

There is no parking allowed on neighborhood streets surrounding the festival. You can only park in paid lots.

You can bike to the festival and use the free bike valet located on 10th Street near Park Tavern.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group