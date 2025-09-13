4-year-old spent months battling rare cancer, but now he’s back home playing

ATLANTA — After spending months at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a little boy is back to playing at home.

You might see Alex Schoomaker out running around with his Incredible Hulk Mask. His mother says catching his cancer early was “a miracle.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I just have to stop and realize what a blessing it is that he is on his feet,” mom Julie Schoomaker told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer.

Alex was 2 years old when a scan of his kidney showed a rare, aggressive type of cancer called a malignant rhabdoid tumor.

Doctors at the Aflac Cancer Center treated Alex, and he was an inpatient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for 90 days.

Now two years after that first scan, there’s no sign of the aggressive cancer. He’s home, playing, and learning in preschool.

“We’re just so hopeful that he will be able to tell this story one day,” his mom said

RELATED STORIES:

September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says federal funding covers less than 4% of pediatric cancer needs, so donations are more important than ever.

Non-profit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has one of the largest pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease programs in the country.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group