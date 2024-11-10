4 shot in Atlanta, police searching for shooter

ATLANTA — Four people were shot shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Police said the shooting happened at 807 Conley Road SE.

All of the victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and were stable.

A suspect in the shooting has not been arrested yet and police are continuing their investigation.

