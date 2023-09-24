32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run in midtown Atlanta raises over $1M

ATLANTA — The 32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run was held in midtown Atlanta on Saturday and raised over a million dollars.
The event is a fundraiser that helps 11 Atlanta-based organizations that service people with HIV and AIDS.
Channel 2 Action News talked to one participant who said the event is near and dear to his heart.
“‘94, my brother had AIDS and he succumbed to the disease and I swore I would walk or crawl until this thing is resolved and it’s eradicated,” Dennis Spaulding said.
After the walk and 5k run, a music festival featuring singers Ashanti and Mya entertained the crowd at Piedmont Park.
