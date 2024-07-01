3 metro Atlantans sentenced to prison for multi-million dollar COVID fraud

ATLANTA — Three Georgians have been sentenced to prison for their participation in multi-million dollar COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud.

Teldrin Foster, 42, of Atlanta, John Gaines, 59, of Marietta, and Carla Jackson, 56, of Tucker, are just three of 23 people who have been convicted and sentenced in connection with the scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, from April 2020 through August 2020, Foster worked with co-defendant Darrell Thomas and others to get at least 14 fraudulent loans.

Each of the 14 businesses obtained a PPP loan between $700,000 and $850,000, totaling over $11 million.

The PPP loan applications reported that each business had between 59 and 69 employees and generated about $295,000 to $342,000 in average monthly payroll expenses.

However, the reality was that none of the businesses had employees or payroll expenses.

Foster was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $9,606,627 in restitution.

Gaines was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He was ordered to pay $806,710 in restitution.

Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

She was ordered to pay $335,238 in restitution.

“Foster, Gaines, and Jackson, together with 20 other defendants who have already been sentenced for their participation in this criminal scheme, took advantage of a relief program designed to keep small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Buchanan said. “These defendants have been held accountable for depriving this program of funds desperately needed by some of the most vulnerable in our society. And their sentences send a clear message that fraud against the government will not be tolerated.”

