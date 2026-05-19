3 metro Atlanta family members test positive for measles, DPH says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three new measles cases involving members of a metro Atlanta family who recently traveled internationally.

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According to health officials, the family members were not vaccinated against measles. The agency said the individuals were not infectious while traveling but may have exposed others after returning home and developing symptoms.

Measles is considered one of the most contagious viruses in the world. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and often begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A rash made up of tiny red spots usually follows, beginning on the face before spreading across the body.

Health officials are encouraging Georgians to make sure they are vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. The CDC also recommends infants ages 6 to 11 months receive one dose before international travel.

According to DPH, more than 95% of people who receive a single dose of the vaccine develop immunity to the virus, while a second dose boosts protection to about 98%.

Health officials warned anyone experiencing measles symptoms to contact their healthcare provider before going to a doctor’s office, hospital, or clinic to avoid exposing others.

Including these newly confirmed cases, Georgia has reported five measles cases in 2026. The state recorded 10 confirmed measles cases in 2025.

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