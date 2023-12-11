2 retired police officers who stopped woman trying to burn MLK birthplace honored by NYPD

ATLANTA — The two retired New York City police officers who assisted in stopping a woman from attempting to burn the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. were recognized for their efforts by the New York City Police Department over the weekend.

On Friday, police were called to King’s birth home on Auburn Avenue near the King Center just after 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the two retired NYPD officers detaining a woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, 26, and charged her with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property.

A witness captured Henderson on video dousing the historic home with gasoline.

Two tourists from Utah stopped her from using a lighter to ignite a fire.

Shortly after that, police say Henderson started to run, but two other men, brothers and retired NYPD officers Kenneth and Axel Dodson, chased her and held her down until Atlanta police arrived.

The brothers were in town visiting family and just happened to be visiting the historical landmark at the right time to help.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We caught the tail end of it, so she starts walking away, she was all the way down the block, we hopped in the car and went after her, chased her in the backyard and the driveway and got her out,” Axel Dodson described.

“Just the day before my father asked me if I miss the job, and I said ‘I do miss that adrenaline rush being out there from time to time and doing that,’ so as we were doing that, it was fun for me because I had my brother with me and to be active like that again felt good,” Kenneth Dodson said.

On Saturday the pair were presented with Outstanding Citizens Awards by the NYPD.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Murder suspect identified as inmate accused of stabbing YSL co-defendant multiple times

©2023 Cox Media Group