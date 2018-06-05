ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Atlanta recording studio.
Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Patchwerk Studios, in the 1000 block of Hemphill Avenue.
Police tell me all 3 victims were rushed to Grady.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) June 5, 2018
They should be ok.
Officers arrived and found two men shot multiple times in the leg. Another man claimed to have been stabbed in the hand.
The victims told police they were hanging out in the parking lot when they were ambushed by three armed suspects.
The suspects were wearing t-shirts and ball caps.
The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
