2 men shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Overnight, the Atlanta Police Department said tow men were shot in northwest Atlanta.

Both men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment after one was shot in the belly and the other in the foot.

The shooting was reported to police around 3 a.m.

Police said they are still investigating and the motive for the shooting on Center Street is unknown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group