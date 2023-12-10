2 injured in Atlanta motel fire, cause under investigation, crews say

Crews are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at an Atlanta motel that sent two people to the hospital.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire at the Travelodge Motel on Forest Hills Road SW at 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

According to the investigation, the fire was contained in one room at the motel.

Fire investigators said two people were burned. They have been taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

