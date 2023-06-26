2 Georgia cities make it on new Kevin Gates tour schedule

ATLANTA — Rapper Kevin Gates announced the schedule for his national “Only the Generals” tour.

The cross-country music run will span 30 shows and kick off in Portsmouth, Va., before heading south.

Two Georgia cities are set to have shows, with the first to come in early October.

Gates’ tour kicks off Oct. 6, then has its next show in Atlanta at the Lakewood Amphitheater on Oct. 7.

After Atlanta, Gates will trek east, west, north, and south, through mid-December before swinging back toward Georgia and Alabama.

While the tour winds down, Gates will hit Augusta on Dec. 15 at James Brown Arena, before a final performance in Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina the next night.

Tickets open for presale on June 27 at 10 a.m., and are expected to run throughout the week before general sales start on June 30 at 10 a.m.

