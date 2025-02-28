2 Atlanta men pose as Norton Antivirus in financial fraud case, officials say

TENNESSEE — Two men posed as Norton Antivirus employees in a large-scale financial fraud case that targeted a Franklin County resident, officials said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Zhen Jin Li and Jun Xiao of Atlanta on Monday as a result of a sting operation. The sheriff’s office stated on Facebook that the case highlights the sophistication of modern criminal activity and the importance of vigilance when dealing with unexpected financial requests.

“We urge all residents to be cautious of online scams,” they stated. “NEVER allow remote access to your devices, and ALWAYS verify unexpected financial claims with your bank or law enforcement.”

According to the sheriff, the men sent a fraudulent message to the victim saying she owed $410 for an unpaid bill to Norton.

They said she clicked the link in the message and was then contacted by someone who gained remote access to her computer and manipulated her banking information. The suspects are accused of falsely stating she overpaid $41,000 and then received a transfer back of $82,000 in error.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was pressured into withdrawing money to return the funds over several days, with the suspects even monitoring her activity with an app they installed on her phone.

Luckily, the victim’s daughter recognized the fraudulent activity and alerted law enforcement, officials said.

When the men arrived to collect cash, deputies moved in and arrested Li and Xiao. Both are charged with multiple felonies, including conspiracy to commit theft of property and attempted theft of property.

Deputies say they seized $25,000 from previous fraud operations the men conducted, along with a 9mm handgun with two full magazines. Li is being held on $200,000 bond and Xiao on $150,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one has been targeted by a similar scam was urged to immediately contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement office.

