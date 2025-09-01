$1B up for grabs in Powerball tonight; Atlanta airport is busy with jackpot hopefuls and travelers

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot has surged to more than $1 billion, drawing eager players to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of Georgia’s busiest lottery ticket locations, on one of the nation’s busiest travel days.

Travelers passing through the world’s busiest airport are seizing the opportunity to purchase lottery tickets, hoping that the convergence of events will bring them luck. The excitement is palpable as many believe that buying a ticket at such a bustling location on a significant day could be a fortuitous omen.

Watch the Powerball drawing right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

It’s the fifth-largest Powerball prize.

“Do you believe in omens?” Elijah Baker, a lottery player from Los Angeles, asked Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen. “I do. But I know if it’s meant for you, it’s gonna happen.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ron Pulce, another hopeful participant, expressed his strategy if he wins, saying, “I’m not gonna tell nobody!”

Powerball ATL Travelers are hoping a different kind of ticket is magical for them. (Source: WSBTV)

Anthony Sanchez, also from Los Angeles, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Yeah. Hopefully some more chances. I want a reason to come back to Atlanta.”

Baker and Sanchez are in Atlanta on business from Los Angeles, and both have taken the opportunity to try their luck at the lottery.

Baker humorously mentioned his plans if he wins, saying he would return to Atlanta on a newly purchased private jet to claim his prize.

“We’re gonna see. If I can get it, I’m definitely coming back to claim my prize,” he said. “I’m gonna cover my face to nobody knows it’s me because I don’t want anybody to ask for any money!”

The atmosphere at the airport is charged with anticipation as travelers from various locations converge, each hoping to be the lucky winner of the massive jackpot. The allure of potentially winning more than $1 billion has created a buzz among the passengers, some of whom have bought multiple tickets to increase their odds.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group