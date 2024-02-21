17-year-old shot while walking outside SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old was shot in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers said that at around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Fairburn Road.
Officers found a 17-year-old who heard gunfire while walking outside before he was shot.
Police said the teen is expected to be OK.
Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.
