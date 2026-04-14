17-year-old food delivery driver killed at gas station just after finishing work

The metro area has seen yet another teen killed, this time after he was getting off work and stopping at a gas station.

A witness says he heard the shots and then saw the gunman run from the store.

“Heard the shots,” David Dupree told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Dupree says he was at the gas pump at BP gas station on Metropolitan Parkway and Lakewood Avenue in Southwest Atlanta when he heard two shots. Then he says he saw a man he believed fired those shots.

“The guy ran out with a black hoodie. And he ran out through McDonalds,” he said.

Dupree says he followed the gunman for a short distance then turned around because it was too dangerous.

He didn’t know 17-year-old Rashawn Mackey was killed.

“Oh wow. That’s crazy. Why would the guy just shoot him?” he asked.

That’s what Atlanta police are trying to find out. Officers say Rashawn had just gotten off work as a food delivery driver. He went inside the gas station around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say that’s when he was confronted by the gunman “who was apparently upset about something and while inside the store led to a couple of shots,” Lt. Christopher Butler said.

Those shots ended Mackey’s life, he said.

Police brought out a K-9 after learning the gunman ran to some nearby apartments. Officers don’t think Mackey knew his killer, and they hope store video surveillance will provide some answers.

“We’re gonna try to roll back the video and see what we can find out,” Butler said.

“It’s sad. We have to stop this senseless killing,” neighbor Sidney Cox said.

Cox lives nearby and says he heard a shot that woke him up. He says we have to find a way to teach young people guns are destroying too many communities.

“Nobody deserves to have to lose a child,” he said.

Once again, police say they are checking cameras in hopes of finding out the gunman’s identity. Officers also say the K-9 was able to track some potential evidence.

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