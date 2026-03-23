16-year-old found shot in Atlanta not far from Spelman

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in Atlanta after he was shot Sunday night.
The shooting investigation prompted Spelman College to issue an alert because the shooting scene wasn’t far from campus.
Atlanta police said officers responded around 10:32 p.m. to a shooting call in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW, where they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Police haven’t disclosed if a suspect is being sought.
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