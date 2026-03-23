Spelman issues alert for off-campus shots fire call

ATLANTA — Spelman College issued an alert late Sunday night for an off-campus shooting investigation.

The alert said Atlanta PD was investigating a shots fired call.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating a shots fired incident in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue. Please avoid this area until further notice. Your safety is our top priority. — Spelman College

This is a developing story.

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