Spelman issues alert for off-campus shots fire call

ATLANTA — Spelman College issued an alert late Sunday night for an off-campus shooting investigation.
The alert said Atlanta PD was investigating a shots fired call.
The Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating a shots fired incident in the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue. Please avoid this area until further notice. Your safety is our top priority.— Spelman College
This is a developing story.
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