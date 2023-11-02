16-year-old Atlanta teen is one of the youngest salon owners in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Atlanta area hair stylist has opened a new salon -- and she is only 16 years old.

Leah Griffin believes that practice definitely makes perfect.

“I always did hair on my baby dolls. I always had an American Girl doll, or a little mannequin and I would practice braiding on that,” Griffin told Channel 2 Action News reporter Berndt Petersen.

In the world of hairstyling, it helps to have a great teacher. Like her mom.

“This is the first thing I showed her. All that I learned, I wanted to pour into her,” Griffin’s mom Kawanna Arnold told Channel 2 Action News.

It was the start of something really big and it has delivered really big results. Griffin recently cut the ribbon on her new salon in Fayetteville called Urban Chicks, where she is the CEO.

The boss likes pink, so the shop is pink. It has 46,000 social media likes and counting.

Quite remarkable when you consider the fact that Griffin is just 16 years old and one of the youngest salon owners in Georgia.

She is a role model and mentor at Carver High School in Atlanta and is now booking clients left and right.

“I feel like everything is possible. If you stick to that one thing and focus on that one thing, you are going to succeed at it,” Griffin said.

She is not a licensed beautician yet because she is not old enough. She is what is known as a natural hair stylist. She plans to go to cosmetology school.

