15-year-old charged with breaking into nearly 30 cars at Atlanta parking deck

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old boy is facing serious charges after police say he was involved in more than two dozen car break-ins last month.

Around 3:39 a.m. on Sept. 19, Atlanta police reported receiving a call about two teenagers breaking into cars in a parking deck at 370 Northside Drive NW.

The caller told police the suspects were breaking into 27 vehicles.

When officers arrived, they spotted a suspicious vehicle trying to drive away from the location. Police attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused, officials said.

After a brief chase, the suspects hopped out and ran away, police said.

Bodycam video released by APD shows a 15-year-old boy being caught. He was detained. APD said he was carrying a gun.

The other teen is still on the run.

Police later learned the abandoned vehicle was stolen.

According to the department, officers found multiple stolen credit cards, key fobs, and tools suspected to be linked to additional vehicle break-ins.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with the following: obstruction, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, theft by taking, possession of tools to commit a crime, financial transaction card theft, and entering an automobile.

APD continues to search for the second suspect.

