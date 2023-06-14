14-year-old girl that was lured to College Park hotel by known human trafficker rescued, police say

OAKWOOD, GA. — Investigators say a known human trafficker lured a 14-year-old girl to a hotel room.

Police arrested Christopher Sarabia last month.

Police said he is from California and was messaging his victim on Instagram.

The teenager eventually met him in a College Park motel.

Her parents only realized she was gone the next morning.

