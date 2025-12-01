11 killed in Thanksgiving weekend crashes in Georgia, thousands of traffic stops made

ATLANTA — During the extended travel weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said 11 people died on state roads and highways.

According to a release on traffic incidents over the holiday weekend, DPS said there were 10 fatal crashes with 11 fatalities over 102 hours.

State troopers investigated six of the fatalities reported and about 500 crashes across the state, officials said.

There were also tens of thousands of other traffic violations.

“Albany PD, Atlanta PD, DeKalb County PD, Gwinnett County PD and Glynn County PD reported 5 of the traffic deaths during the holiday period,” the agency said Monday.

All told, DPS said it arrested more than 420 for DUI alone, during the holiday weekend.

By the numbers, state troopers:

Investigated over 498 crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 236 injuries

Made more than 23,000 traffic stops

Arrested more than 422 people for driving under the influence

Issued 17,246 warnings

Issued 11,249 citations, including more than 6,000 for seatbelts and at least 226 child restraint citations

Issued over 680 distracted driving citations

