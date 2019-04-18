10 years later, principal convicted in APS cheating scandal talks for first time

ATLANTA - Nearly 10 years after the Atlanta Public Schools Cheating Scandal first broke, Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston sat down exclusively with a former principal who spent time in prison for her role in the scandal that rocked the city.
Dana Evans, the principal at Dobbs Elementary School in 2009, was once an up and coming star in the APS system. Years later, she was one of 11 educators convicted in the widespread cheating scandal, where educators manipulated answer sheets for thousands of Atlanta students to up test scores at their schools.
RELATED STORIES:
- Former principal will head to trial in APS cheating scandal
- Guilty verdicts reached for 11 of 12 in APS cheating trial
- Former teacher says blowing whistle on cheating scandal cost her job
Evans was convicted of violating the Georgia RICO Act and one count of false writings and statements. At the time, she drew sympathy from Judge Jerry Baxter. He said in court that Evans' conviction was "probably the biggest tragedy of all of them ... And I want to tell you I consider you a wonderful educator, and that is what makes it so sad."
To this day, Evans has maintained her innocence. She has never done a sit down interview or answered questions about her conviction until today.
She talks one-on-one with Huddleston about what happened 10 years ago and her fight to clear her name, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}