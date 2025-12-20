10-year-old girl hit by car in Atlanta, taken to hospital

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. just before 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old girl who had been hit.

They say she was alert, conscious and breathing, but did not comment on the severity of her injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver will face charges.

