1 injured in shooting outside of Atlanta adult entertainment club

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man was shot in the chest outside of a southwest Atlanta adult entertainment club early Friday morning.
The shooting happened on Empire Boulevard just after midnight. According to investigators, the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody. Investigators have not identified the victim.
