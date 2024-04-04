1 dead, at least 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police said one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard. One man was declared dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Another man sustained a graze wound and was stable.

Neither victim has been identified. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect or suspects.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Deputy stabbed by 2 inmates while locking down Henry County jail for the night, sheriff says

©2023 Cox Media Group