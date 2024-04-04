1 dead, at least 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police said one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard. One man was declared dead at the scene.
Another man sustained a graze wound and was stable.
Neither victim has been identified. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect or suspects.
