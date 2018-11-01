ATLANTA - One person is dead from a double shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex. The shooting happened as many people were returning from Halloween celebrations.
Channel 2 Action News was the first news station at the Allure at Brookwood Apartments off Peachtree Road early Thursday morning as homicide detectives were investigating the deadly shooting.
One person was fatally shot in the head and the other suffered an injury to his hand. The gunman is still on the loose.
Police said the shooting happened as the two victims were leaving their apartment.
