'Heartbeat bill' protesters file suit after police ask them to remove buttons

ATLANTA - The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Georgia State Capitol Police for ordering two people to remove buttons they were wearing opposing a controversial bill that would ban most abortions past six weeks.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was at the Capitol Thursday morning, where the case was expected to be heard. The suit says police ordered the two people who were protesting HB 481, known as the "heartbeat bill," to remove buttons that had curse words on them from their clothes.
HB 481 would ban abortions once a doctor can hear a heartbeat in the fetus.
The ACLU said ordering citizens to remove the buttons was a violation of the citizen's First Amendment rights.
Protesters lined the stairs of the Capitol again Thursday to oppose the bill while dressed as figures from the dystopian TV series "The Handmaid's Tale.
