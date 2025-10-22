Atlanta United president and CEO Garth Lagerwey taking a leave of absence

ATLANTA — Atlanta United CEO Garth Lagerwey announced Tuesday night that he will take another leave of absence to focus on his cancer treatment.

Lagerwey revealed his cancer diagnosis in July and briefly stepped away from the team. He returned in a limited role, but has now decided to take more time with his recovery.

“I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment. I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook,” Lagerwey said in a statement.

Atlanta United hired Lagerwey as its CEO and president in Nov. 2022 after time with the Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake.

During Lagerwey’s absence, the day-to-day operations will fall under several top executives who will report to AMBSE CEO Rich McKay.

The team is currently searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Ronny Deila.

