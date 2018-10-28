0 Atlanta United loses game, Shield and top spot in East

In its biggest game of the season, Atlanta United did what it seems a lot of teams from Georgia do.

It lost.

Needing a win, or loss by New York Red Bulls to Orlando, to secure the Supporters’ Shield as its first trophy since beginning play in 2017, Atlanta United gave up two easy goals in the first half and were beaten by Toronto 4-1 on Sunday at BMO Field.

In New Jersey, the Red Bulls defeated Orlando 1-0 to win the Shield and the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United finished the regular season with 69 points to Red Bulls’ 71.

That was that, leaving Atlanta United with a peach-tasting feeling of disappointment also known at times (not all the time) by the Falcons, Hawks, Braves and Georgia.

But Atlanta United’s season isn’t done. It still has a chance for a trophy. As the second seed, it will take the next step toward the MLS Cup when it when it plays a to-be-determined opponent in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The first game will be on the road on Nov. 4. The second will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 11.

Manager Gerardo Martino, who earlier in the week announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season, went a bit defensive with the starting 11 on Sunday, using Jeff Larentowicz and Eric Remedi as defensive midfielders. Larentowicz didn’t start last week. Still without injured star Miguel Almiron, Martino went with a 5-man midfield that also included Ezequiel Barco, Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe. Josef Martinez was the lone striker.

Long eliminated from the playoffs, Toronto fielded a strong 11 that included striker Sebastian Giovinco.

Atlanta United got off to a nightmare start and it was created by its most experienced player. Larentowicz, with almost 400 MLS appearances, tried to play a pass across the penalty box. The pass was intercepted by Lucas Janson, who hit a right-footed shot into the opposite corner to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

Things looked more bleak five minutes later when Red Bulls had a penalty kick against Orlando. However, the kick was saved, giving Atlanta United an early lifeline.

It didn’t matter.

Toronto grabbed a 2-0 lead on a goal by Marco Delgado, who scored from almost the same spot as Janson. This time, most of Atlanta United’s defenders, including left fullback Chris McCann, were sucked into the middle of the pitch by Jonathan Osorio. He played a pass out to his right to a wide open Delgado.

Still, because of tie-breakers, as long as Orlando and Red Bulls remained tied, Atlanta United needed only to pull a goal back to take the Shield.

Atlanta United had a chance to pull that crucial goal back and needed only for its best player to do what he had already done 30 times previously this season.

Even that didn’t work when Martinez jumped on a mistake by Nick Hagglund. But, one-on-one with goalkeeper Alex Bono, Martino hit the outside of the left post with his shot.

Things went from bad to worse for Atlanta United around 5:55 p.m. when Derrick Etienne gave the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute. That goal meant that Atlanta United needed to defeat Toronto to take the Shield.

Martinez had another solid chance in the 60th minute, but Bono came off his line to smother his shot.

Atlanta United scored in the 63rd minute when Julian Gressel turned in a shot by Martinez. But one of Atlanta United’s players was flagged for offside, pulling the goal back and leaving Atlanta United trailing 2-0. It wasn’t clear which player was offside.

Orlando experienced the same thing in the 64th minute when Dom Dwyer’s tying goal was pulled back because he was ruled offside.

Gressel tried again in the 70th minute, hitting the crossbar with a right-footed shot from about 12 yards out.

Martino used his final sub a few second later, inserting Romario Williams for Barco.

Atlanta United got the goal it needed when Martinez converted a penalty kick for his 31st goals in the 77th minute. Nagbe was tripped in the box to earn the penalty.

So, Atlanta United needed to score two more, or it needed Orlando City to score one to draw even with Red Bulls.

Again, it didn’t matter.

Toronto took a 3-1 lead in the 83rd minute when Jason notched his second of the game. Again, Atlanta United need to score one goal and hope that Orlando could score to pull even with Red Bulls.

Giovinco scored Toronto’s fourth in the 89th minute.

