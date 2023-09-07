Atlanta rapper Quavo says he plans to enroll at UGA, be a “student on campus” next year

ATHENS. Ga. — Atlanta Rapper Quavo says he’s going to take on a new role next year: College student.

The rapper, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, told Vibe Magazine that he plans to enroll at the University of Georgia in his hometown of Athens sometime next year.

Quavo made the announcement while promoting his new hats that pay homage to the UGA Bulldogs. The rapper has collaborated with hat company Lids for a limited-edition release of two “snapback” hats that have new details added by the rapper.

Quavo has already designed Lids hats honoring the 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series win.

“Next year, I’m going to enroll myself into University of Georgia. I’m going to be a student on campus,” the rapper told Vibe. “I’m from Athens, you know what I’m saying? I love UGA to the fullest. I just want everybody to rep this hat and put it on their head, because we ain’t capping about our rap. We coming hard this year and we going three-peat.”

Quavo has not revealed what he plans to study at UGA.

