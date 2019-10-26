Atlanta is getting a Call of Duty team for international league launching in 2020

ATLANTA - Add Atlanta FaZe to the list of sports teams calling our city home.
FaZe Clan and Atlanta E-sports Ventures (AEV) announced they have partnered to create a new co-owned Call of Duty team – the Atlanta FaZe.
Atlanta FaZe joins 12 international teams in the inaugural Call of Duty League launching in early 2020.
The team will host home games and numerous Call of Duty competitions throughout the region to engage locals and the thriving local FaZe fanbase, the companies announced.
The new team unveiled its logo, created by FaZe Clan founder Tommy "Temperrr" Olivera, pairing the iconic FaZe mark with an homage to the team's new home city of Atlanta.
"FaZe Clan has its roots in Call of Duty and participating in this inaugural league enables us to remain true to that rich heritage," said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. "We are excited to partner with AEV and begin this new chapter for FaZe, in making Atlanta a new home."
AEV, dedicated to establishing top-tier e-sports teams, and FaZe Clan, the iconic gaming organization, bring a highly-anticipated Atlanta roster to compete live in Atlanta, the companies said.
They said the new team will make Atlanta a key player in the e-sports world.
"Atlanta e-sports has quickly become a dominating force on the East Coast, which makes it the perfect home for the Atlanta FaZe," said Paul Hamilton, president and CEO of AEV. "There is no better way to bring the best e-sports to the best city than through AEV's collaboration with FaZe Clan."
For more information about the team, visit faze.callofdutyleague.com.
Here's the team's reveal video.
