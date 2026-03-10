Atlanta Falcons free agency: Tua Tagovailoa signs 1-year, $1.3 million deal

ATLANTA — The NFL’s free agency window opened up on Monday and the Atlanta Falcons made several notable moves.

The Falcons and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to a 1-year deal, per multiple reports. Tagovailoa will start for the Falcons until Michael Penix Jr. finishes rehabbing his injured knee.

The Miami Dolphins released Tagovailoa and they will be on the hook for nearly $55 million in guaranteed money. The Falcons will sign him for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million.

The Falcons are reuniting with former wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who played for three different teams over the last three seasons. Atlanta drafted him in 2019.

Former tight end Austin Hooper is also returning to the Falcons on a 1-year deal with the team.

ATLANTA FALCONS FREE AGENCY TRACKER*

QB Tua Tagovailoa

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jahan Dotson

CB Natrone Brooks (contract extension)

DE Cameron Thomas

K Nick Folk

P Jake Bailey

*Combined reports from league sources, ESPN, NFL Network, Associated Press and Falcons official social media

