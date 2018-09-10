0 Atlanta City Council extends alcohol sales until 4 a.m for 2019 Super Bowl week

Football fans have another reason to celebrate ahead of Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News has learned city leaders plan to extend the hours of alcohol sales, starting a week before the big game.

Channel 2's Rikki Klaus discovered details like that by looking through the city council minutes.

Bars like Bottle Rocket in downtown Atlanta are expecting big crowds and big revenue. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the main event is happening, is just steps from the bar.

The bar's food and beverage owner Josh Calvin’s gameplan for the Super Bowl is to buckle down and hustle.

“That’s going to be about it. We’re planning a lot of business. It’s going to be fun," he said.

He’s already getting calls to book private events at the bar.

On Aug. 20, the Atlanta City Council unanimously passed the so-called “Pour until Four” legislation that extends bar hours from 2:30 a.m. until 4 a.m. during Super Bowl week.

“I’m, of course, excited about it. It’s more sales. We’re all looking forward to a lot more people coming to town, to be able to entertain those people," he said.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Scott Kreher will be the incident commander during the Super Bowl, in charge of safety and security. He told Klaus police will work 12-hour shifts, and officers from several nearby departments will help out.

“I think we’re good. Obviously, we’re going to partner with MARTA and ride share to make sure everybody gets home safe. But we hope that everybody’ll have a great time and go home at 4.”

With a huge international crowd and additional bar hours, Calvin predicts bar owners will score big.

“I think there’s a lot of people who are going to be making their rent in one day," he said.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet created the ordinance. She told Klaus she worked with police and firefighters to ensure safety and emergency coverage.

