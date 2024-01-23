Atlanta City Council approves millions in funding for services to help homeless population

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta just approved millions of dollars to help the homeless and get people off the streets. The immediate funding will help coordinate shelter and support for the unsheltered.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with the Atlanta councilmember spearheading the effort.

Councilman Jason Winston sponsored two resolutions that passed Monday and are on the mayor’s desk to be signed. In total, the city will donate more than $3 million that can help immediately.

“So it’s been important for us as a city, city council, working with the mayor’s office to figure out how we can help our unhoused population in the city,” Winston told Gehlbach.

Winston said $700,000 will go to the Gateway Center that helps the homeless connect with resources, get treatment for physical and mental health issues, job skills training and assistance for moving into more permeant housing.

About $2.4 million goes to Partners for Home, a group of non-profits dedicated to ending homelessness in Atlanta

“Trying to help those who are on our streets, living under underpasses, areas where they’re using places for shelter or have some of their stuff stored,” Winston said.

The funding is also a response to public safety issues like the fires that have broken out at homeless encampments under the interstate or major roads. The most recent one was last month that once again shut down part of Cheshire Bridge Road.

But Winston admits that even millions in immediate funding is just a short-term solution.

“We want to make sure we offer wraparound services, so people living in our streets will have long-term care and solutions to more permanent housing,” he said.

