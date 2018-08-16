Atlanta celebrities, leaders sing Aretha Franklin's praises

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders and celebrities are reacting to the death of 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin. The singer died Thursday morning at age 76.
Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:
We have lost one of the great artists of our time. Aretha Franklin was one of God’s precious gifts to the world—one of God’s shining jewels. She is deeply loved by millions of people as the Queen of Soul. Her voice is still a guiding light to vocalists today.— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) August 16, 2018
No more fear of flying my friend. You’ve got angel wings now. Thank you for your life and the legacy of music that you’ve left for us all. It will live on forever. 1942-2018 pic.twitter.com/CiIlbUvG6D— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) August 16, 2018
Elton John remembers Aretha Franklin: "The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen." https://t.co/H9zjSLjzUV pic.twitter.com/UMQEtxwpRa— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2018
Just as they welcomed #ArethaFranklin to their hearts during their lifetime, both my father and mother have welcomed the #QueenOfSoul to their heavenly home. #RIPQueen pic.twitter.com/sYNZGYvcpR— Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 16, 2018
You could call her the “Queen of Soul” “re re” or “Aretha.”— Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) August 16, 2018
I call her the voice of my lifetime.
Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76.
I never met her but I felt like she was family. I bet you did too. My favorite song was “A Natural Woman.” What’s yours? pic.twitter.com/UJ59sQBipq
Aretha Franklin was undoubtedly the Queen of Soul and the voice of a generation. So many memories will be forever tied to her music. We pause to honor her today as our thoughts & prayers are with her family & loved ones. #QueenOfSoul #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/M38OItYXVe— Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) August 16, 2018
