Arson suspect arrested; neighbor says it’s part of dispute

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A case of suspected arson was carried out in broad daylight, and an arrest was made with the help of quick-thinking neighbors

It happened along Old Spring Road in northwest Smyrna, Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks reports.

Charred siding and a boarded-up window are the aftermath of a fire that investigators say was set by a man now in custody.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said he knew of a dispute between the accused arsonist and the homeowner, but investigators have not mentioned a motive.

According to investigators, one of the residents reported suspicious activity early Thursday morning of man driving through their neighborhood in a white vehicle.

A home in the area was on fire a short time later.

Ethan Williams, who lives in the house across the street, has been part of this community for six years.

He says there is a heightened sense of security because almost everyone has a doorbell camera. That allows him to check in on his neighbor.

“I personally was not able to get a lot of details from my footage, but it allowed me to check in on my neighbors to make sure they were OK,” Williams said.

Another neighbor a couple of doors down got an alert on her camera and saw fire trucks and flashing lights. She says her security camera is the eyes and ears of the neighborhood.

“We were able to see the cars passing by and the police, as well as just like everything happening in general in front of our houses,’ she said.

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