Arrest made in fatal Fayetteville hit-and-run

Fayetteville police have arrested a Marietta man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Tuesday evening and then fleeing the scene.
Gino Fisher, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony hit-and-run and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
He's accused of running over 63-year-old Sherlock McCall in his Chrysler Pacifica minivan as McCall crossed the street near the intersection of North Jeff Davis and Jefferson Avenue, authorities said.
McCall, who lived in the area, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
When questioned about the fatal collision, Fisher allegedly confessed to hitting the man and leaving the scene.
He remains held at the Fayette County jail without bond, records show.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
