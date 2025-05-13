Armed robbery at T.J. Maxx leads to gunfire and car chase in southeast GA

The Glynn County Police Department arrested a man after an armed robbery-turned car chase in Brunswick.

Officials said the suspect, Shannon Turner, brandished a gun at a cashier at a local T.J. Maxx and handed the cashier a note on Sunday demanding money.

He reportedly left the store with $980.

GCPD said its officers managed to locate the suspect’s car Monday morning around 11:39 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 99 and Golden Isles Parkway.

When one officer approached, GCPD said Turner appeared to accelerate directly at the police vehicle, leading the officer to fire a shot at the car.

No one was hit by the bullet, and Tanner drove off, leading to a car chase that lasted “several minutes,” according to police.

The chase ended when Tanner crashed the car on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 35. He was taken into custody and to a hospital for his injuries.

Because the officer fired a gun, GBI and GCPD are now conducting an investigation to make sure it was warranted and that the officer followed department policy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

