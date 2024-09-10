Apple juice recall expands to include cases sold at Aldi, Walgreens stores

ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a recall for apple juice that contains higher levels of inorganic arsenic that are typically found in the products.

In August, Walmart recalled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value apple juice sold in its stores in 26 states, including Georgia. Now, the recall includes other brands sold at Aldi, BJs, Market Basket, Walgreens and Weis Markets.

The brands are sold by Refresco Beverages US.

“The safety of consumers is always our top priority,” the beverage company said in a statement Monday. “We are working diligently to address the situation and encourage consumers to check the FDAs recall list and use the information on their site to determine if they are in possession of products that fall within this proactive, voluntary recall.”

So far there have been no illnesses linked to the recall products. An updated list of products under the recall can be found here on FDA website or in the chart below.

Aldi confirmed that the Nature’s Nectar Apple was sold here in Georgia and 15 other states.

The Associated Press reports that very low levels of inorganic and organic arsenic are found in many food products, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Testing is routine, as slightly elevated levels of either form can cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness and muscle cramping.

Inorganic arsenic is more toxic to humans than the naturally occurring form of the mineral arsenic, and the health effects from exposure are more severe, according to the FDA. The Environmental Protection Agency has labeled inorganic arsenic a carcinogen, or a substance that causes cancer.

Levels found in the recalled apple juice bottles are low enough that the FDA does not expect them to cause such severe health consequences.

