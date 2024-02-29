APD releases details on fight at football youth event involving ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released details surrounding the scuffle at a youth football event in Atlanta, involving ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

On Saturday, several men got into a fight at the “We Ball Sports” Flag Football Tournament at Coretta Scott King Academy on Northwest Drive NW. Police said Newton was among those involved.

The incident was caught on camera.

In the video originally posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, APD officers are seen breaking up the scuffle after three men appeared to be shoving Newton at the top of some stairs.

According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the officer said as he and another APD officer were watching the 7 on 7 game, he heard a noise coming from behind them. He turned around and saw people running in all directions, and at the top of the stairs, he saw several men clinging to one another.

“I recognized Cam Newton because of his hat and hairstyle,” the officer said.

As officers headed towards the scuffle, the group disappeared behind some tents where other staff members and security held people apart.

After that, the scuffle ended.

Police still do not know why the fight happened.

Newton founded the professional sports organization, C1N, according to WSOC. The group competed in the Atlanta tournament on Saturday, ESPN reported.

Newton posted on X that his 15-and-under squad won the championship at the event, according to The Associated Press.

