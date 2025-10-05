AP top 25 college football: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank for Week 7

After a few top 10 upsets, there’s plenty of movement in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia jumped up to No. 10 following its win over Kentucky while Georgia Tech moved to No. 13 after its bye week.

The Yellow Jackets host Virginia Tech Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs hit the road to face Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. only on Channel 2.

The biggest shocks? Previous No. 7 Penn State and previous No. 9 Texas both fell out of the top 25 following their upsets to UCLA and Florida respectively. Here’s the top 25 for Week 7.

Ohio State Miami (Fla) Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Indiana Alabama Texas Tech Georgia LSU Tennessee Georgia Tech Missouri Michigan Notre Dame Illinois BYU Virginia Vanderbilt Arizona State Iowa State Memphis South Florida Florida State

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

