AP top 25 college football: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank for Week 7

Kentucky Georgia Football Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard/AP)

After a few top 10 upsets, there’s plenty of movement in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia jumped up to No. 10 following its win over Kentucky while Georgia Tech moved to No. 13 after its bye week.

The Yellow Jackets host Virginia Tech Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs hit the road to face Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. only on Channel 2.

WSB-TV is your home for SEC football this fall! Watch SEC GameDay on 2 following the primetime game every Saturday night at 11 p.m.

The biggest shocks? Previous No. 7 Penn State and previous No. 9 Texas both fell out of the top 25 following their upsets to UCLA and Florida respectively. Here’s the top 25 for Week 7.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami (Fla)
  3. Oregon
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Indiana
  8. Alabama
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Georgia
  11. LSU
  12. Tennessee
  13. Georgia Tech
  14. Missouri
  15. Michigan
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Illinois
  18. BYU
  19. Virginia
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. Memphis
  24. South Florida
  25. Florida State

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

