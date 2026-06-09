Another round of rain, storms developing this afternoon

Another round of heavy rain and storms will develop on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking areas of fog and a few light showers in parts of north Georgia to start Tuesday.

But heavy rain and storms we saw on Monday will develop again going into the afternoon and evening hours. There is a moderate risk for flash flooding where the heaviest downpours fall.

A drier pattern with high temperatures in 90s will emerge later this week.

The latest timing to plan your day and when a drier pattern returns, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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