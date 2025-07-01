As Angels come to town, Braves send their support to former coach Ron Washington

The Atlanta Braves will host a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park this week, but one notable figure will be missing in the visiting dugout.

The Angels will be without their manager Ron Washington. The beloved former Braves third base coach will miss the rest of the 2025 season for medical reasons.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo that he has spoken to Washington a number of times in the days since his announcement.

“I’ve talk to him live, I’ve text with him, I’ve told him, you know what, whatever he does I’m gonna be praying for him and hoping for the best because he’s a really good friend and I know how this affects him and we’re all concerned that you know, and all we want is for him to get, take the right steps and get back healthy and doing what he loves," Snitker said.

Washington spent seven seasons on the Braves coaching staff and played an integral role during the team’s 2021 World Series championship run. The players and coaches love him from his infield warm-up drills to his pregame notes.

The Braves and Angels will play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at 7:15 p.m.

