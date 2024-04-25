Angela Bassett to give Spelman College commencement speech, receive honorary degree

ATLANTA — Spelman College announced on Thursday who will deliver its commencement speech next month.

Award-winning actress Angela Bassett will speak to the Class of 2024 while also receiving an honorary degree. Spelman will also recognize U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, WABE’s Rose Scott and Rev. Dr. Yvette Flunder.

“Spelman College is honored to have acclaimed actress and director Angela Bassett to bring words of inspiration to our graduating Class of 2024,” Spelman College President Dr. Helene D. Gayle said.

“Her work has had a tremendous impact both on and off the screen and serves as an example for our students to lead in their own spaces. We are equally honored to have a slate of strong Black women join us for our weekend ceremonies, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Atlanta community icon Rose Scott and the esteemed Reverend Dr. Yvette Flunder. We look forward to them inspiring our graduates, their families and the Spelman community.”

Bassett isn’t a stranger to Atlanta.

She spent several years filming the critically-acclaimed “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for “Best Supporting Actress.” The Academy also nominated her for Best Actress for her portrayal as Tina Turner in 1993′s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Spelman will hold its Baccalaureate Ceremony on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. with graduation set for Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Both events will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center.

