American Red Cross urges donors to roll up their sleeves and get an Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets this fall, offering a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card to those who give between Sept. 22 and Oct. 19.

As the fall season begins, the Red Cross emphasizes the need for blood donations to maintain a strong supply, particularly for blood types O positive and B negative. These donations are crucial for patients requiring transfusions, such as accident victims and individuals with sickle cell disease or cancer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, making these donations vital for patient care.

To donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. High school students and younger donors must also meet specific height and weight requirements.

Donors can save time by using the RapidPass feature to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation.

For more information about this fall promotion, visit the American Red Cross.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 1-15:

Butts

Jackson

10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Georgia EMC, 1083 South Mulberry

Carroll

Carrollton

10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Smith Wallis Scott LLP Attorneys at Law, 327 Bankhead Highway

10/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.

10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trent T. North Gymnasium, 1201 Newnan Rd

10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street

10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of West Georgia/Coliseum, 325 W Georgia Dr.

Roopville

10/8/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Roopville Road Baptist Church, 835 North Hwy 27

Villa Rica

10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Villa Rica, 1483 US-78

Cherokee

Acworth

10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chestnut Hill, 5184 Lupine Lane

Ball Ground

10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ball Ground Public Library, 425 Old Canton Road

Canton

10/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Canton First Methodist Church, 930 Lower Scot Mill Rd

Waleska

10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waleska United Methodist Church, 7340 Reinhardt Parkway

10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reinhardt University Hasty Student Life Center, 7300 Reinhardt College Circle

Woodstock

10/2/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hillside Church, 4474 Towne Lake Parkway

10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway

Clayton

Riverdale

10/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sutter Lake Apartments Club House, 8104 Webb Rd

Cobb

Acworth

10/9/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive

10/14/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway

10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway

Atlanta

10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Atlanta Braves- Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Blvd SE

Austell

10/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy

Kennesaw

10/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway

10/14/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street

Marietta

10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/2/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., KSU Marietta Campus-Student Center, 1100 South Marietta Parkway

10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Tech, 2359 Windy Hill Rd SE

10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 1650 County Services Pkwy

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

Powder Springs

10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road

10/7/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road

10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road

Smyrna

10/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle

Coweta

Newnan

10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Hwy 29

10/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great South HOG Chapter, 185 GA-16

10/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Piedmont Newnan Hospital, 745 Poplar Road

10/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Road

10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Piedmont Newnan Hospital, 745 Poplar Road

10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SouthCrest Church, 365 International Park

10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newnan Church of Christ, 2675 Highway 34 East

Sharpsburg

10/8/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 1717 GA-154

DeKalb

Atlanta

10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Briarwood Recreational Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE

10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mercer University - Atlanta, 3001 Mercer University Drive

10/3/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hawthorne Cafeteria, 2535 Caladium Dr NE

10/8/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Emory University Hospital Tower, 1364 Clifton Road

10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Skyland Church - Dining Hall, 1850 Skyland Terrace NE

10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emory University Student Center, 605 Asbury Circle

10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Robert W. Woodruff Library, 540 Asbury Cir

Decatur

10/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Seventh Day Adventist Church Building 2321, 2365 Candler Rd

10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street

10/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Decatur UMC, 1523 Church Street

10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 West Ponce de Leon Avenue

Tucker

10/9/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Tucker First United Methodist Church, 2397 Fourth Street

10/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., City of Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Rd

10/13/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 Lavista Road

Douglas

Douglasville

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossroads Church, 5960 Stewart Parkway

10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Douglasville First United Methodist Church, 6167 Prestley Mill Road

Fayette

Fayetteville

10/2/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Limitless Church, 1653 GA-85

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 179 East Lanier Ave.

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/9/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

Peachtree City

10/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran, 101 Peachtree Parkway N

10/7/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry

Forsyth

Alpharetta

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Denmark Library, 530 Fowler Rd

Cumming

10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road

10/3/2025: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Brendan Catholic Church, 4633 Shiloh Road

10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sawnee Mountain Park, 3995 Watson Road

10/13/2025: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road

10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Brannon Rd, 510 Brannon Road

Fulton

Alpharetta

10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/3/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/6/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/8/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10250 Haynes Bridge Rd

10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway

10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/3/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emory University Hospital Midtown, 550 Peachtree Street NE

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morehouse School Of Medicine, 720 Westview Dr. Sw

10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Intuit, 405 N Angier Ave NE

10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Atlanta Symphony Hall/Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St NE

10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., GA Tech Alpha Epsilon Pi House, 714 Techwood Dr NW

10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

10/14/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE

10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/3/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/6/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Six Bridges Brewing, 11455 Lakefield Drive, Suite 300

10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Palmetto

10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Palmetto Baptist Church, 6344 N Highway 29

Roswell

10/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roswell Junction, 340 S Atlanta St

Greene

Greensboro

10/9/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church - Sacred Heart Hall, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway

10/9/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church - Sacred Heart Hall, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway

Gwinnett

Dacula

10/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dacula City Hall, 442 Harbins Rd

10/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apalachee Farms, 1001 Dacula Road

Duluth

10/9/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Duluth Festival Center, 3142 Hill St NW

Lawrenceville

10/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Fountain Church, 1985 Old Fountain Road

10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 1100 Rock Springs Road

Lilburn

10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main St

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road

Norcross

10/9/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Associated Credit Union, 6251 Crooked Creek Road

Snellville

10/11/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centerville Community Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road

Sugar Hill

10/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gwinnett Church - Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Suwanee

10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverwatch Middle School, 610 James Burgess Road

Haralson

Bremen

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bremen 1st United Methodist Church, 321 Hamilton Ave.

Henry

McDonough

10/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., McDonough High School, 155 Postmaster Drive

Stockbridge

10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway

Lamar

Barnesville

10/2/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnesville Church of the Nazarene, 744 Veterans Parkway

Meriwether

Manchester

10/2/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street

Morgan

Madison

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison Presbyterian Church, 382 S. Main Street

Pike

Zebulon

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Chapel Community Church, 68 Old Zebulon Road

Polk

Cedartown

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 144 Essex St.

Putnam

Eatonton

10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Oconee Lutheran Church, 1081 lake Oconee Parkway

10/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zion Covenant Fellowship Church, 404 Oak St.

10/15/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Covenant Fellowship, 402 S. Oak St.

Rockdale

Conyers

10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/2/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heritage High School, 2400 Grenade Road

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

Spalding

Griffin

10/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 West Taylor Street

10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Drive

Upson

Thomaston

10/14/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive

Walton

Loganville

10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81 SW

Monroe

10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Anna’s Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy Street

Social Circle

10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Social Circle, 195 North Cherokee Rd.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group