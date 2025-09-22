American Red Cross urges donors to roll up their sleeves and get an Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets this fall, offering a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card to those who give between Sept. 22 and Oct. 19.
As the fall season begins, the Red Cross emphasizes the need for blood donations to maintain a strong supply, particularly for blood types O positive and B negative. These donations are crucial for patients requiring transfusions, such as accident victims and individuals with sickle cell disease or cancer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, making these donations vital for patient care.
To donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. High school students and younger donors must also meet specific height and weight requirements.
Donors can save time by using the RapidPass feature to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation.
For more information about this fall promotion, visit the American Red Cross.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 1-15:
Butts
Jackson
- 10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Georgia EMC, 1083 South Mulberry
Carroll
Carrollton
- 10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Smith Wallis Scott LLP Attorneys at Law, 327 Bankhead Highway
- 10/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.
- 10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trent T. North Gymnasium, 1201 Newnan Rd
- 10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street
- 10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of West Georgia/Coliseum, 325 W Georgia Dr.
Roopville
- 10/8/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Roopville Road Baptist Church, 835 North Hwy 27
Villa Rica
- 10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Villa Rica, 1483 US-78
Cherokee
Acworth
- 10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chestnut Hill, 5184 Lupine Lane
Ball Ground
- 10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ball Ground Public Library, 425 Old Canton Road
Canton
- 10/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Canton First Methodist Church, 930 Lower Scot Mill Rd
Waleska
- 10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waleska United Methodist Church, 7340 Reinhardt Parkway
- 10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reinhardt University Hasty Student Life Center, 7300 Reinhardt College Circle
Woodstock
- 10/2/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hillside Church, 4474 Towne Lake Parkway
- 10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway
Clayton
Riverdale
- 10/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sutter Lake Apartments Club House, 8104 Webb Rd
Cobb
Acworth
- 10/9/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive
- 10/14/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway
- 10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway
Atlanta
- 10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Atlanta Braves- Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galleria, 3595 Cumberland Blvd SE
Austell
- 10/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy
Kennesaw
- 10/3/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway
- 10/14/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street
Marietta
- 10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/2/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., KSU Marietta Campus-Student Center, 1100 South Marietta Parkway
- 10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Tech, 2359 Windy Hill Rd SE
- 10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cobb and Douglas Public Health, 1650 County Services Pkwy
- 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road
- 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cobb County Water, 660 South Cobb Drive
- 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
- 10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Springs
- 10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road
- 10/7/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road
- 10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road
Smyrna
- 10/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle
Coweta
Newnan
- 10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Hwy 29
- 10/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great South HOG Chapter, 185 GA-16
- 10/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Piedmont Newnan Hospital, 745 Poplar Road
- 10/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Road
- 10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Piedmont Newnan Hospital, 745 Poplar Road
- 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SouthCrest Church, 365 International Park
- 10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newnan Church of Christ, 2675 Highway 34 East
Sharpsburg
- 10/8/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 1717 GA-154
DeKalb
Atlanta
- 10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Briarwood Recreational Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE
- 10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mercer University - Atlanta, 3001 Mercer University Drive
- 10/3/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hawthorne Cafeteria, 2535 Caladium Dr NE
- 10/8/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Emory University Hospital Tower, 1364 Clifton Road
- 10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Skyland Church - Dining Hall, 1850 Skyland Terrace NE
- 10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emory University Student Center, 605 Asbury Circle
- 10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Robert W. Woodruff Library, 540 Asbury Cir
Decatur
- 10/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Seventh Day Adventist Church Building 2321, 2365 Candler Rd
- 10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street
- 10/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Decatur UMC, 1523 Church Street
- 10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 West Ponce de Leon Avenue
Tucker
- 10/9/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Tucker First United Methodist Church, 2397 Fourth Street
- 10/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., City of Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Rd
- 10/13/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 Lavista Road
Douglas
Douglasville
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crossroads Church, 5960 Stewart Parkway
- 10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Douglasville First United Methodist Church, 6167 Prestley Mill Road
Fayette
Fayetteville
- 10/2/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Limitless Church, 1653 GA-85
- 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 179 East Lanier Ave.
- 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/9/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
- 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
Peachtree City
- 10/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran, 101 Peachtree Parkway N
- 10/7/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry
Forsyth
Alpharetta
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Denmark Library, 530 Fowler Rd
Cumming
- 10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road
- 10/3/2025: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
- 10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Brendan Catholic Church, 4633 Shiloh Road
- 10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sawnee Mountain Park, 3995 Watson Road
- 10/13/2025: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
- 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
- 10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road
- 10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Brannon Rd, 510 Brannon Road
Fulton
Alpharetta
- 10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/3/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/6/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/8/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10250 Haynes Bridge Rd
- 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
- 10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway
- 10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
- 10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/3/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emory University Hospital Midtown, 550 Peachtree Street NE
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morehouse School Of Medicine, 720 Westview Dr. Sw
- 10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Intuit, 405 N Angier Ave NE
- 10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Atlanta Symphony Hall/Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St NE
- 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., GA Tech Alpha Epsilon Pi House, 714 Techwood Dr NW
- 10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
- 10/14/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE
- 10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
- 10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/3/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/6/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Six Bridges Brewing, 11455 Lakefield Drive, Suite 300
- 10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
- 10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Palmetto
- 10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Palmetto Baptist Church, 6344 N Highway 29
Roswell
- 10/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roswell Junction, 340 S Atlanta St
Greene
Greensboro
- 10/9/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church - Sacred Heart Hall, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway
- 10/9/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church - Sacred Heart Hall, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway
Gwinnett
Dacula
- 10/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dacula City Hall, 442 Harbins Rd
- 10/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apalachee Farms, 1001 Dacula Road
Duluth
- 10/9/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Duluth Festival Center, 3142 Hill St NW
Lawrenceville
- 10/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Fountain Church, 1985 Old Fountain Road
- 10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 1100 Rock Springs Road
Lilburn
- 10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main St
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road
Norcross
- 10/9/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Associated Credit Union, 6251 Crooked Creek Road
Snellville
- 10/11/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centerville Community Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road
Sugar Hill
- 10/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gwinnett Church - Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Suwanee
- 10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverwatch Middle School, 610 James Burgess Road
Haralson
Bremen
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bremen 1st United Methodist Church, 321 Hamilton Ave.
Henry
McDonough
- 10/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., McDonough High School, 155 Postmaster Drive
Stockbridge
- 10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway
Lamar
Barnesville
- 10/2/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnesville Church of the Nazarene, 744 Veterans Parkway
Meriwether
Manchester
- 10/2/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street
Morgan
Madison
- 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison Presbyterian Church, 382 S. Main Street
Pike
Zebulon
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Chapel Community Church, 68 Old Zebulon Road
Polk
Cedartown
- 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 144 Essex St.
Putnam
Eatonton
- 10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Oconee Lutheran Church, 1081 lake Oconee Parkway
- 10/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zion Covenant Fellowship Church, 404 Oak St.
- 10/15/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Covenant Fellowship, 402 S. Oak St.
Rockdale
Conyers
- 10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/2/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heritage High School, 2400 Grenade Road
- 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
- 10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
Spalding
Griffin
- 10/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 West Taylor Street
- 10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple Drive
Upson
Thomaston
- 10/14/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive
Walton
Loganville
- 10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81 SW
Monroe
- 10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Anna’s Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy Street
Social Circle
- 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Social Circle, 195 North Cherokee Rd.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group