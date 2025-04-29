American Idol top 10: Metro Atlanta singer moves on by celebrating past GA contestant

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta singer is in the top 10 of “American Idol” after Monday night’s episode.

Lovett School senior Slater Nalley survived another public vote as America cut two more musicians.

With an "Iconic American Idol Moments" theme, the contestants performed songs previously performed by another artist from seasons past.

Nalley, 18, kept his performance in the Peach State by performing John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery.” Two years ago, fellow Georgian, and eventual runner-up, Megan Danielle performed the song as part of “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” night.

“Every single time you get on the stage, I can imagine what your first album is going to sound like,” judge and former “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood said. “You’re so identifiable.”

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke with Nalley about what’s next in his journey to be the next American Idol.

“If I don’t have votes then I can’t, I can’t progress, I can’t do anything, it doesn’t matter about talent anymore. It matters about votes and, um, the more we can get voters out there, it is going to make my dreams come true,” Nalley said.

Nalley’s fan club had one burning question they wanted Greer to ask him.

“Everybody asked me, does he have a girlfriend? I said you know what, I’ll ask him next time,” Greer said.

“Yes, I have a girlfriend of about six months now, so I’m very excited to be on this journey with her,” he replied.

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays on Channel 2.

