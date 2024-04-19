Allergy sufferers dealing with miserable pollen for week. Is relief around the corner?

ATLANTA — This morning, hopefully you are breathing just a little easier. The pollen counts across metro Atlanta are down.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke with an allergy doctor about what is behind us and what we still have to deal with this pollen season.

In April, we’ve had a string of high pollen days in orange and at least eight red days in the extremely high range. But after a few spikes above 5,000, the counts have been lower.

How you feel depends on not only the levels, but what you’re allergic to. If you have grass allergies or a combination, get ready.

“Some patients actually will see them (allergies) till the end of May and sometimes into June,” Dr. Lily Hwang says.

Hwang with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma told Stouffer that metro Atlanta could still have another extremely high day.

“In the orange level, it’s not that high, it really still is, you know, causing symptoms for our allergy sufferers. And we’ll have them, you know, noticing that ‘Well, I used to just have only like, a few weeks, and now I’m having a longer time.’ You may find that you’re gonna go into May now,” Hwang says.

Over-the-counter counter medicines are a starting point. Dr. Hwang recommends allergy testing to come up with a personalized treatment plan, so you can stay outside.

