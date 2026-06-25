Airbnb switches on ‘anti-party technology’ ahead of July 4

ATLANTA — July 4 means it’s a party in the USA but not if you’re staying at an Airbnb during the holiday and are planning a big gathering.

The short-term rental company said it is activating its anti-party technology across the country for the fifth year in a row, including in Atlanta.

Last year, Airbnb said it “deterred more than 20,000 people in the US from booking on Airbnb” related to what the company calls disruptive party activities.

Airbnb said the bookings it targets are “entire home listings,” and in Atlanta last year, it stopped 450 from happening.

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“This is the fifth year in a row we’ve run these defenses for July 4, and last year they redirected more than 20,000 people from higher-risk bookings over the holiday weekend,” Airbnb VP of Fraud and Safety Operations Rog Kaiser said in a statement. “That kind of capability – improved year over year – is what it takes to help make the holiday great for our hosts, guests and the communities around them.”

The rental company also reminded parents that booking for minors isn’t allowed and doing so “could have costly consequences.”

The anti-party policy and enforcement by Airbnb is part of the company’s “commitment to being a good neighbor” and “to help promote responsible stays in local communities.”

For holidays like July 4, Airbnb says the anti-party efforts are heightened to reduce risks of disruptive parties, which are already banned year-round.

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