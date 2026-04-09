Airbnb adds $750 incentive for new hosts during World Cup

Airbnb is helping sweeten the pot for those who opt to rent out their homes during the World Cup this year.

The vacation rental company is offering $750 to new hosts who rent out their entire home in any of the 16 World Cup host cities who rent out their home for the first time by July 31.

Learn more about this incentive here.

Airbnb is also luring hosts by detailing how lucrative renting out your home could be during the tournament.

The Host Earnings Calculator produces earnings estimates for those in host cities considering renting out their place during the World Cup 2026.

The estimates are calculated using hosting preferences — such as when, where, and for how long people plan to host, as well as the type of listing they intend to offer — and data for similar Airbnb listings offered during the tournament.

Nearly 90% of hosts say the opportunity to offer their home for rent will give hosts a significant financial benefit.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for locals to open their doors and earn from the biggest sporting event on the planet. For anyone considering hosting, our Host Earnings Calculator makes it easy to estimate what you could earn on Airbnb during the tournament, based on how you choose to host – and we are offering an extra $750 to new hosts,” said Dave Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at Airbnb.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group